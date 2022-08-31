Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after buying an additional 186,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $190.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $233.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

