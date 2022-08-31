Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 111,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.54.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

