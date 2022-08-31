Education Ecosystem One Day Trading Volume Tops $769.00 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 70.9% higher against the dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $483,567.22 and approximately $769.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem.

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

