Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ELAN opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

