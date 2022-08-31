Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,328 shares of company stock valued at $11,161,321 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.87. 1,859,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,926. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

