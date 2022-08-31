Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lowered by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.6% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after buying an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.63.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.23. The stock had a trading volume of 40,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.67. The firm has a market cap of $289.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

