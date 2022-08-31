Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Elite Education Group International Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:EEIQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. 14,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,033. Elite Education Group International has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

About Elite Education Group International

Elite Education Group International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. The company provides international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior to their departure to the educational institutions; accommodation arrangements; welcome services; and dormitory services.

