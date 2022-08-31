Elrond Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $43.44 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $53.75 or 0.00265741 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,078,855 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

