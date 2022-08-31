Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,900 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 3,808,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 817.3 days.

Emera Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EMRAF stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. Emera has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMRAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

