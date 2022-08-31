EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Up 16.4% in August

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EMX Royalty Trading Down 1.9 %

EMX stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $2.93.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMX Royalty Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on EMX Royalty from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

(Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.