Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 178,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,900,189 shares.The stock last traded at $41.69 and had previously closed at $42.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

