Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 1,672 ($20.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,206.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,069.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3,686.67. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 1,505 ($18.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,176 ($26.29).

A number of analysts have commented on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.49).

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

