Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

EDVMF stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $28.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDVMF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.58.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

