Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.51

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.512 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35.
Endeavour Mining Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE:EDV opened at C$25.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.56. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.70 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The stock has a market cap of C$6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$803.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
