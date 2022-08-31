Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.51

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.512 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35.

TSE:EDV opened at C$25.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.56. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.70 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The stock has a market cap of C$6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$803.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$989.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

