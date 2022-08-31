Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.32

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $3.30. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 18,575 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.17 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Brian Pratt sold 56,412 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $144,978.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,738,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,690.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 118,099 shares of company stock worth $289,403 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Services of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America in the first quarter worth $196,000.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

