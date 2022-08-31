Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives C$20.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 321,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,299,679.40.

ERF opened at C$20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.07. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$7.15 and a 1-year high of C$23.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.24.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$801.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

