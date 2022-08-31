Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 10.9% in August

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,300 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 689,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 198,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 85,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

ENI Price Performance

ENI Announces Dividend

Shares of E traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,225. ENI has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $32.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

