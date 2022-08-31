ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,008 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.03% of ePlus worth $105,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in ePlus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

PLUS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,576. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

