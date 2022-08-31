Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lantheus in a report issued on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 179.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $86.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $2,319,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $700,218 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

