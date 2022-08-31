EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. EtherGem has a total market cap of $116,099.84 and approximately $369.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,135.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00132897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083529 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EtherGem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.