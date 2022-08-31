Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.75

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.75 and last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 1550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.28.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
