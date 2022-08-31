Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $90.08

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.08 and last traded at $90.14, with a volume of 1481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

