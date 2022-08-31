eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). 1,693,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,983,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleepovers, as well as child and baby cot mattress and sleep gifts.

