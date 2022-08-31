EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Up 12.4% in August

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,200 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 727,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 18.25.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 11.64. 125,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,696. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. EverCommerce has a one year low of 7.73 and a one year high of 22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 11.01 and a 200 day moving average of 11.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 5,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,623.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately 8,791,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other EverCommerce news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 5,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,623.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,478 shares in the company, valued at 8,791,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,034.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,081,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 18,585,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $232,234 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 182,338 shares during the period. Finally, PSG Equity L.L.C. bought a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,349,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

