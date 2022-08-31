Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of EVOK opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 372.04% and a negative return on equity of 185.09%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

