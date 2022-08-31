Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s previous dividend of $1.20.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance
EXSR stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.57. Exchange Bank has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $180.00.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.