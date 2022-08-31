Exeedme (XED) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Exeedme (XED) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $342,161.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

