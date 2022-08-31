eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Update

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,370,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 17,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Shares of eXp World stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. 11,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,221. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. eXp World has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $47,791.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,718,503.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $47,791.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,718,503.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $878,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,644,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,708,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,810 shares of company stock worth $10,457,318. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

