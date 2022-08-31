Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -14.86. Expensify has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $94,496.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,623.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 14,097 shares of company stock worth $282,504 over the last three months. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at $54,459,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $68,842,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at $10,382,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 107.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 958,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 495,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

