Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of XOM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.10. The company had a trading volume of 313,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,417,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $396.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.