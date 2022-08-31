Farfetch Ltd Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Farfetch in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Farfetch’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. Farfetch has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $160,461,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $73,646,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Farfetch by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 129.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

