Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Down 17.0% in August

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 1,162,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.33. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

About Ferroglobe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

