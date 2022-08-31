FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Down 19.8% in August

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

FinVolution Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 5,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $385.97 million for the quarter.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

