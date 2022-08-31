First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FGBIP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.49.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

