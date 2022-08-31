First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $860,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $688,264 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

