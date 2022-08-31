First Merchants Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

First Merchants has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after purchasing an additional 426,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 93,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Merchants by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 72,607 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $2,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRME. Stephens upped their price target on First Merchants to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

