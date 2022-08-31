First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

