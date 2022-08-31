First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.36.
Institutional Trading of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.