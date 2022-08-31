First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.6% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,677. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

