Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Raised by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.0% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Fiserv Price Performance
Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.66. 37,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.57.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.