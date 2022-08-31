Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Raised by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.0% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Price Performance

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.66. 37,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.57.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

