Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$619.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.46 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.58.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Down 1.3 %

Five Below stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.88. 1,743,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,040. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.47.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Five Below by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Five Below by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Five Below by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Five Below by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.