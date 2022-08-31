Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.26-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Five Below also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.19 EPS.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,346. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day moving average is $143.47.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $680,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 51.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 66.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.