Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in August

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Flower One Price Performance

FLOOF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 948,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,169. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Flower One has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

About Flower One

(Get Rating)

Flower One Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation and production of medical and recreational cannabis. It owns and operates 400,000 square foot greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and 55,000 square foot cannabis production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-feet indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

