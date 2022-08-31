Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in August

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Flower One Price Performance
FLOOF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 948,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,169. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Flower One has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
About Flower One
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flower One (FLOOF)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.