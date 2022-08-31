FORA Capital LLC Buys 3,767 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 203.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Down 0.5 %

MASI stock opened at $149.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

