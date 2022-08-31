FORA Capital LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,288 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after buying an additional 452,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $810,340,000 after buying an additional 516,378 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after buying an additional 662,037 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $465,540,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.