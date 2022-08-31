FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,875 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Fluor stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -80.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

