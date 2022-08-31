FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,875 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.
Fluor Stock Down 3.2 %
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.