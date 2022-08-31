Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok Acquires 1,800 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $22,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,790.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:FOR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 87,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,128. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.77. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.80 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Forestar Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Forestar Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Forestar Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forestar Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

