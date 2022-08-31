ForTube (FOR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.47 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ForTube has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,135.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00132897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083529 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.