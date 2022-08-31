Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,523,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,740 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,749,000 after acquiring an additional 927,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 796,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,296,000 after acquiring an additional 637,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,800,000 after acquiring an additional 428,790 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $26.89. 332,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.86. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

