Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,596,705 shares.

Fox Marble Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.14. The company has a market cap of £4.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.90.

About Fox Marble

(Get Rating)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Marble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Marble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.