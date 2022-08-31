Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Down 3.7%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.81 and last traded at $34.84. 5,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 438,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Franchise Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franchise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,934,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,122,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,352,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 216.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after acquiring an additional 709,379 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,037,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Articles

